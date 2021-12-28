Woman arrested after biting sheriff’s deputy

Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman Monday night after she bit a sheriff’s deputy in the arm, deputies said.

Ashley Carpenter, 31, was arrested on two counts of assault of a peace officer or judge, which are both second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and resisting arrest, search or transportation, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Law enforcement officials said they reported to the 8500 block of Smith Lane in College Station at approximately 8:50 p.m. after receiving a call about an argument between a man and a woman, who possibly had a gun.

While trying to get the man’s side of the story, deputies said the woman, later identified as Carpenter, asked deputies if she could sit in her car claiming her knee hurt. Deputies said they told Carpenter she couldn’t close her car door, which prompted her to try and leave and then become argumentative with the deputies.