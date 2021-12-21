 Skip to main content
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend.

Japriona Pittman

Japriona Pittman, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail was set at $10,000.

Officials said in an arrest report that officers responded to a College Station apartment Monday afternoon for a disturbance call and met Pittman in the parking lot.

Pittman admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the back during an argument over food, according to the police report, which said the cut on the man's back was small.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

