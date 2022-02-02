 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman accused of injuring 5-month-old child she was babysitting
Berta Lopez-Vasquez

A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a five-month-old baby and throwing him against a wall while she was babysitting.

Berta Lopez-Vasquez, 21, was charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child. Her bail was set at $200,000.

Officials said in an arrest report that Lopez-Vasquez was babysitting the child in January when it was injured. The baby remained at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston last week. Doctors said the baby had skull fractures, abusive head trauma and severe swelling of the brain and continues to have seizures, according to the report.

Authorities said in the arrest report that Lopez-Vasquez admitting to getting frustrated that the baby would not stop crying and began shaking him before throwing him against a wall. 

The charge of causing serious injury to a child could be prosecuted as a first-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

