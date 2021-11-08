Woman accused of crashing into boyfriend's car during argument

A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of intentionally crashing her car into her boyfriend's vehicle during an argument.

Tameshia Nicole Hunter, 40, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence as well as criminal mischief. Her bail was set at $35,000.

Authorities said officers were called just after noon on Sunday after witnesses reported seeing a car crash into the back of another car in a parking lot on Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

According to an arrest report, Hunter's boyfriend told police the two had been arguing when he left in his car and she followed. Police said in the report that witnesses told officers Hunter ran into the back of his car twice before the cars pulled into a parking lot and was hit again, pushing his car into another vehicle.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The criminal mischief charge is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars.