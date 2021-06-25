UPDATE: Two fatally shot in Bee Creek Park area

Two people in College Station were shot and killed Friday, one by a police officer, in the vicinity of Bee Creek Park.
According to College Station police, an officer was in the 600 block of Valley View Drive for an unrelated reason around 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon and heard nearby gunfire. Officers located a group in the 2000 block of Longmire Circle and found a person with a gunshot wound. At around that time, police said, 911 received a call that an armed person had entered Bee Creek Park.
Authorities located a man at Bee Creek Park who raised a gun toward an officer and was shot by police, authorities said. He died at the scene, according to Tristen Lopez, public information officer for the College Station Police Department.
It was not immediately clear if that person had been involved in the initial shooting, police said. The person wounded in the first shooting was taken to a local hospital and later died.
“In the officer-involved shooting, one shot was fired,” Lopez said.
Lopez said he did not know whether there is video footage of the police officer shooting the man at Bee Creek Park. He said the investigation is ongoing, and as of Friday at 6:30 p.m., police were actively searching for another person who fled the scene. He said police did not think there was further danger to the public. It was not clear Friday evening how many officers were present on scene when the officer fired the shot, Lopez said.
No demographic information was available as of Friday evening, according to Lopez. He noted personnel from the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were assisting on scene, along with members of the College Station Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.