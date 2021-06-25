UPDATE: Two fatally shot in Bee Creek Park area

Two people in College Station were shot and killed Friday, one by a police officer, in the vicinity of Bee Creek Park.

According to College Station police, an officer was in the 600 block of Valley View Drive for an unrelated reason around 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon and heard nearby gunfire. Officers located a group in the 2000 block of Longmire Circle and found a person with a gunshot wound. At around that time, police said, 911 received a call that an armed person had entered Bee Creek Park.

Authorities located a man at Bee Creek Park who raised a gun toward an officer and was shot by police, authorities said. He died at the scene, according to Tristen Lopez, public information officer for the College Station Police Department.

It was not immediately clear if that person had been involved in the initial shooting, police said. The person wounded in the first shooting was taken to a local hospital and later died.

“In the officer-involved shooting, one shot was fired,” Lopez said.