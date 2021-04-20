 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: One person injured in Tuesday night shooting in Bryan
0 comments

UPDATE: One person injured in Tuesday night shooting in Bryan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: Bryan police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that one person was shot in the Tuesday night shooting on Fairway Drive. 

That person was taken to a local hospital and their condition has stabilized. The investigation continues, and those with information are asked to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

_____________________________________________________________

Bryan police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Bryan Police Department's Twitter account, officers are in the area of the 200 block of Fairway Drive investigating after a shooting was reported.

Officers ask local residents to avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert