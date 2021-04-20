UPDATE: One person injured in Tuesday night shooting in Bryan

UPDATE: Bryan police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that one person was shot in the Tuesday night shooting on Fairway Drive.

That person was taken to a local hospital and their condition has stabilized. The investigation continues, and those with information are asked to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

_____________________________________________________________

Bryan police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Bryan Police Department's Twitter account, officers are in the area of the 200 block of Fairway Drive investigating after a shooting was reported.

Shooting Investigation — Officers are in the 200 block of Fairway Drive investigating a shooting. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cvkIjXdSNi — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 21, 2021

Officers ask local residents to avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story.