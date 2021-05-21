 Skip to main content
UPDATE College Station police: One killed, one injured in Friday night shooting
UPDATE College Station police: One killed, one injured in Friday night shooting

  • Updated
College Station police said one person was killed in a Friday night shooting  in an H-E-B parking lot. One person was injured.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of a shooting the parking lot of the H-E-B on Texas Avenue around 8:21 p.m. There, they found one person with serious injuries. That victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later died. A second person with serious injuries showed up at another hospital and is believed to be connected to the same incident.

Police said the shooting is likely an isolated incident between people who know each other and the general public is not believed to be any danger. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

