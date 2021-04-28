 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Bryan man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in to authorities
UPDATE: Bryan man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in to authorities

  • Updated
The Bryan Police Department was investigating Wednesday morning after a fatal shooting in the 300 block of North Ennis Street.

Officials said officers responded at 5:20 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Ernest Cardona of Bryan.

Clifford Dewayne Salter

Police identified the suspected shooter as Clifford Dewayne Salter, 22, of Bryan. According to the Bryan Police Department's Twitter page, Salter turned himself in to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening.

Police said Salter and Cardona knew each other, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Salter is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $200,000 bond.

