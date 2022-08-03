Two people hospitalized after gunfire in College Station Wednesday

Two people were taken to the hospital after gunfire in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said officers responded to a shots fired call at around 8:30 a.m. Police determined an argument between several people led to the gunfire. Two people were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station by private transportation.

Police said there does not appear to be any further danger to the public. Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 979-764-3600.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added when available.

