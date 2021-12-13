Two men charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in separate incidents

Two men are facing felony charges after being accused of threatening family members in separate incidents over the weekend.

Broderick Jamar Deon Sanders, an 18-year-old from Giddings, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police responded to a home in College Station on Sunday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, Sanders pointed a handgun at family members during an argument.

Authorities said Sanders had left the residence in a vehicle and was arrested after the vehicle was stopped by officers. The gun was not located, according to the report.

Sanders was also charged with possession of marijuana, and his bail was set at $77,000.

In a separate arrest, College Station police charged Terry Dewayne Page Jr. with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after family members said he threatened them with brass knuckles during an argument on Sunday.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Page and reported finding brass knuckles under the vehicle's dashboard, according to an arrest report.