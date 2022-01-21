Two men accused of selling methamphetamine

Two Texas men were in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling methamphetamine following separate arrests.

Aaron Poole, 32, of Katy was stopped by police Thursday afternoon because of a warrant for a parole violation, according to an arrest report.

Officers reported finding balloons filled with drugs in his pockets and more than 250 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, the report states.

Poole was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

His bail was set at $41,000.

In a separate case, Brazos County sheriff's deputies arrested Tobias Sterling following a traffic stop late Thursday after finding 174 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Sterling, 34, of Bryan was charged with manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

His bail was set at $24,000.