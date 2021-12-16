Two jailed after Brazos County deputies report finding more than 10 pounds of ecstasy

Two people were in jail Thursday after being accused of selling drugs in what the Brazos County Sheriff's Office called one of the largest seizures of ecstasy recovered from a traffic stop in Brazos County.

Officials said in an arrest report that a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Texas 6 south of College Station on Wednesday and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded more than 10 pounds of ecstasy pills.

Evenee Lawson, 40, and Bradley Lawson, 33, both of Bryan, were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bail for Bradley Lawson was set at $60,000; bail for Evenee Lawson was set at $50,000.