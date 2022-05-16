 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two hospitalized after Sunday shooting in Bryan

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Bryan, according to Bryan police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Anita Street at approximately 3:16 a.m., police said.

One person was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital. While investigating, police said another person with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital. Both are believed to be from the same incident, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said this does not appear to be a random shooting incident.

