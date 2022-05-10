Two Hearne men arrested on gun charges

Two Hearne men were arrested in College Station early Tuesday on gun charges.

Andre Allen, 27, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and fleeing a police officer. He was released Tuesday after posting bail for $19,000. Micah Smith, 19, was arrested on three charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon for being under the age of 21. He was released Tuesday after posting bail for $15,000.

Police said that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday an officer saw a vehicle fitting the description of one involved in a shooting hours earlier at an apartment complex parking lot in College Station. Police flashed overhead lights, according to the probable cause report, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Allen, eventually stopped near University Oaks Boulevard.

Police said they conducted a “felony stop” due to the vehicle potentially being involved in the earlier shooting. Police said they found a rifle and three handguns after searching the vehicle.

Allen had previously been convicted of a felony offense of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance in Grimes County in 2017.