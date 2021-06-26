Two fatally shot in Bee Creek Park area

Two people in College Station were shot and killed Friday, one by a police officer, in the vicinity of Bee Creek Park.
According to College Station police, an officer was in the 600 block of Valley View Drive for an unrelated reason around 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon and heard nearby gunfire. Officers located a group of people gathered in the 2000 block of Longmire Circle and found a person with a gunshot wound. At around that time, police said, 911 received a call that an armed person had entered Bee Creek Park.
Authorities located a man at Bee Creek Park who raised a gun toward an officer and was shot by police, authorities said. The man, identified as 22-year-old Albert Wayne Finnie Jr., of Navasota, died at the scene, according to Tristen Lopez, public information officer for the College Station Police Department.
It was not immediately clear if that person had been involved in the initial shooting, police said. The person wounded in the first shooting was taken to a local hospital and later died. He was identified by police late Friday as Delshawn Jamar Wadlington, 30, of College Station.
“In the officer-involved shooting, one shot was fired,” Lopez said.
He said the investigation is ongoing, and as of late Friday, police were actively searching for another person who fled the scene. Lopez said police did not think there was further danger to the public. It was not clear Friday evening how many officers were present on scene when the officer fired the shot, Lopez said.
Lopez noted personnel from the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were assisting on scene, along with members of the College Station Fire Department.
In a press conference late Friday, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said the Texas Rangers would be investigating the shooting involving police. He added that CSPD has been in contact with the families of those killed.
“There certainly will be camera footage once all of this comes together,” Couch said. He added police did not currently have plans to release the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.