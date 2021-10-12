 Skip to main content
Two facing felony drug charges after Brazos County traffic stop
Two facing felony drug charges after Brazos County traffic stop

Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car during a traffic stop on Texas 6.

Joshua Brown

Joshua Brown
Devon Mason

Devon Mason

Devon Mason, 27, of Waco and Joshua Brown, 30, of Bryan, were both charged with manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Officials said in an arrest report that a deputy stopped a vehicle on Texas 6 Monday afternoon for a traffic violation and smelled marijuana coming.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered a small amount of marijuana and more than two pounds of methamphetamine, the report states.

The charge is a first-degree felony, which is punishable by up to life or 99 years in prison.

Bail for Mason and Brown was set at $12,000 each.

