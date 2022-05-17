Two Bryan men arrested for possessing over 11 pounds of meth

Two Bryan men were arrested Monday afternoon on charges of possessing more than 5,000 grams of meth, which is more than 11 pounds, with intent to sell, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

Eugene Acosta Jr., 30, and Domingo Galvan Jr., 45, were both charged with first-degree felonies of manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group 1. Both men were being held in jail with $50,000 bonds Tuesday afternoon.

DPS officials said Galvan was pulled over for a traffic stop for multiple violations on Texas 6 at approximately 2 p.m. Monday. DPS officials said Galvan appeared to be nervous and gave permission for an officer to search his car. The search led to officers finding a shoe box inside of a bag that contained five separate, clear gallon Ziploc bags containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, officials said.

DPS officials said the first bag weighed 1,010 grams, the second bag weighed 1,019 grams, the third bag weighed 995 grams, the fourth bag weighed 1,020 grams and the fifth bag weighed 1,018 grams. The total combined weight is the equivalent of 11.1 pounds. A special agent tested the substances and confirmed they were methamphetamine, DPS officials said.

DPS officials said the Brazos County Constable Precinct 3 and a K-9 dog assisted with the traffic stop.