Two Brazos County women face drug charges after traffic stop
Two Brazos County women face drug charges after traffic stop

Two Brazos County women were arrested Monday on felony charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, police said.

According to Bryan police, authorities had received a report that a stolen vehicle was in the 1500 block of Hollowhill Drive around noon Monday. Police saw Janie Jones, 27, of College Station and 30-year-old Candace Siegel of Bryan leave in the vehicle, and they executed a traffic stop. Police said the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and a container that appeared to hold THC wax was in plain view, as was a baby bottle that contained a purple drink mixture.

A search of the car led to the discovery of 25 THC cartridges, five packages of marijuana, 25 packages of THC oil, THC gummies, more than $1,000 in cash, small plastic bags, a green digital scale, 100 grams of methamphetamine and 33 pills, a report notes. Police also said a small makeup bag in the car contained two smaller bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass pipe. In the backseat were three water bongs, a safe containing 13 grams of THC, a glass bottle and tube that smelled of marijuana and a ledger with prices of narcotics and weights, authorities said.

Jones and Siegel are charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, each a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Siegel is also charged with two additional first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance counts, a second-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and possession of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Jones is being held on $37,350 bond, while Siegel is being held on $100,500 bond.

