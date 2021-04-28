Two Brazos County women face drug charges after traffic stop

Two Brazos County women were arrested Monday on felony charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, police said.

According to Bryan police, authorities had received a report that a stolen vehicle was in the 1500 block of Hollowhill Drive around noon Monday. Police saw Janie Jones, 27, of College Station and 30-year-old Candace Siegel of Bryan leave in the vehicle, and they executed a traffic stop. Police said the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and a container that appeared to hold THC wax was in plain view, as was a baby bottle that contained a purple drink mixture.

A search of the car led to the discovery of 25 THC cartridges, five packages of marijuana, 25 packages of THC oil, THC gummies, more than $1,000 in cash, small plastic bags, a green digital scale, 100 grams of methamphetamine and 33 pills, a report notes. Police also said a small makeup bag in the car contained two smaller bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass pipe. In the backseat were three water bongs, a safe containing 13 grams of THC, a glass bottle and tube that smelled of marijuana and a ledger with prices of narcotics and weights, authorities said.