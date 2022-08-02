Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop on Texas 21

A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Vance Pullen, 34, was arrested on five drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, which is a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which is a third-degree felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, Pullen was being held on a $62,000 bond.

Staci Vasquez, 37, was arrested on four drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, which is a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which is a third-degree felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, Vasquez was being held on a $37,000 bond.

DPS officials said a state trooper pulled over Vasquez, the driver, on Texas 21 for driving in the left lane when not passing. When the trooper spoke with Vasquez, he said he smelled marijuana inside the car and conducted a search.

A search of Pullen, the passenger, led troopers to find two plastic bags in his pockets with a substance inside believed to be methamphetamines, DPS officials said. A further search of the car led troopers to find another bag of methamphetamines on the ground next to the passenger door, a black bag in the front passenger area with bags containing cocaine and methamphetamines, small plastic bags and a scale DPS officials said was consistent with the sale of drugs. Two plastic bags with marijuana were also found in the center cup holder of the vehicle.