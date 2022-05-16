Two arrested after post-prom party shooting in Milano

Two teenagers were arrested after two other teenagers were shot at a post-prom party in Milano early Sunday morning, according to Milam County sheriff’s officials.

Zain Taylor, an 18-year-old from College Station, and Kevin Ortega, a 17-year-old from Oklahoma, were arrested on two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are second-degree felonies.

Deputies responded to calls of a shooting in the 8000 block of U.S. 79 in Milano at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Sunday. Residents of the property were throwing a party following the Milano High School prom that was not affiliated with the school or district, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said Ortega showed a firearm during the party and then shot a 17-year-old male, who was flown to a hospital and is now in stable condition after having emergency surgery. Another shooting victim, a 14-year-old male, was found on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He told sheriff’s officials that he thought he had a cut on his leg, but later discovered it was a bullet wound. The second victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries.

Ortega fled the party with Taylor, according to sheriff’s officials, who said they found the suspect vehicle abandoned after two blowouts on the passenger side. Investigators traveled to Brazos County and Robertson County to follow leads on finding Taylor and Ortega.

This remains an active investigation, sheriff’s officials said.