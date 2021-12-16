Traffic stop leads to man's arrest on drug-dealing charges

A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bryan led to multiple charges for a College Station man after a sheriff's deputy reported finding black tar heroin and methamphetamine during the stop, along with $555 in cash.

Kenneth Casey McIntyre, 40, was charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive and tampering with evidence. He remained in the Brazos County Jail Thursday afternoon with bail set at $36,000.

Officials said in the arrest report the deputy seized 19 grams of heroin and 29 grams of methamphetamine.

The charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance could be prosecuted as a first-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.