Three Milam County residents indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

Three Milam County residents were among 20 people indicted in five related grand jury indictments unsealed Friday in Waco.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wesley Warrick, 50, of Cameron, Aleah Freitag, 29, of Rockdale and Carlos Avila, 38, of Buckholts, were each indicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The indictment states the three were part of a group of 13 people who conspired since January 2020 to distribute multiple kilogram quantities of methamphetamine in Bell County and surrounding areas. During the investigation, authorities seized about four kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of meth and half a dozen firearms, officials said.

Warrick faces between 10 years and life in prison, while Freitag and Avila faces between five and 40 years in prison, officials said.

Others indicted along with Warrick, Avila and Freitag include Anthony Gutierrez, 34, of San Juan; Jose Francisco Gutierrez, 33, of Killeen; Sarah Crigger, 30, of Nolanville; Bobby Gentile, 43, of Holland; Ashley Sutton, 31 and Lesleigh Bittner, 33, both of Belton; Kimberly Lee, 26, of Gatesville and Joe David Beck, 50; Colton Lewis, 30; Angela Loy, 32; Frank Medina Jr., 43; Timothy Nyquist, 36; and Trisha Sanchez, 40, all of Temple.