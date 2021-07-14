Three men accused of having nine pounds of marijuana

Three men were arrested in College Station on Tuesday after a Brazos County Sheriff's officer found nine pounds of marijuana, a gun, and about $4,000 of cash in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Peach Creek Road.

The three individuals -- Cooper Currie of Bryan, Cole Hudgins of Rockport, and Pierson Cracraft -- were all charged with possession of marijuana of more than five pounds but less than or equal to 50 pounds, which is a third-degree felony and punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

Currie and Hudgins were also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to a report, Cracraft was pulled over around 7:30 pm. on Tuesday for going 51 mph in a 40 mph zone. The deputy said he noticed Cracraft and Currie were nervous when he approached the vehicle. The deputy then questioned Cracraft outside the vehicle before talking with Currie when he said he detected the smell of marijuana, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Authorities said the deputy found a locked backpack in the vehicle that was later unlocked and found to have over nine pounds of marijuana and a handgun inside.