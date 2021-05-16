 Skip to main content
Three injured in Washington County shooting, sheriff says
Three people were injured early Sunday in a shooting in Washington County, authorities said.

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said deputies responding to a shooting call just after midnight found three people, ages 29 to 40, with gunshot wounds. All were being treated at hospitals in Bryan-College Station, Hanak said in a news release.

No one had been arrested as of noon Sunday, Hanak said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County 911 center at 979-277-7373.

