Three injured in Washington County shooting, sheriff says

Three people were injured early Sunday in a shooting in Washington County, authorities said.
Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said deputies responding to a shooting call just after midnight found three people, ages 29 to 40, with gunshot wounds. All were being treated at hospitals in Bryan-College Station, Hanak said in a news release.
No one had been arrested as of noon Sunday, Hanak said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County 911 center at 979-277-7373.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.