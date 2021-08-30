Three College Station police officers involved in fatal shootings cleared for regular duty

Three College Station police officers involved in two separate fatal shootings have been cleared to return to regular duty following a Monday “no criminal conduct” finding from the Brazos County Grand Jury.
All three officers had been placed on paid administrative leave after the incidents pending the respective investigations. As the investigations permitted, Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said that the officers’ assignments were further modified and they were allowed to perform administrative duties in non-uniformed capacities. Now, they can fully return to regular duty.
The first fatal officer-involved shooting was at Eastmark Apartments on May 23, in which Roderick Devonne Merchant Jr. died.
According to a CSPD press release, officers responded to a call about a man with a rifle who was trying to get into apartments.
The press release goes on to say that officers were trying to get a woman and Merchant downstairs when Merchant fired a round into the ceiling. The release said that officers took cover and tried to get Merchant to put down his gun but he did not. The release said that Merchant left the breezeway and began to shoot while getting closer to an officer when the officers shot at him.
Merchant died after being transported to a hospital.
The officers who shot at him are Justin Rodriguez, a recruit in field training, and Genaro Trevino, who has been at CSPD for two years, according to the release.
The second fatal shooting, in which a shot fired by Sergeant Andrew Murph killed Albert Wayne Finnie Jr., happened on June 25 in Bee Creek Park.
A press release states that officers heard gunshots when they were on an unrelated call nearby. When they ran to the area, a man named Delshawn Jamar Wadlington was found with a gunshot wound and officers tried to save him. Wadlington later died at a hospital, according to the release.
Other calls were made about a man with a handgun chasing another man through Bee Creek Park, so additional officers were sent, according to the release. Another gunshot was heard. Officers saw Finnie leave the woods and enter the creek area. Officers gave him commands and Finnie showed a handgun, according to the release. He waved it around when officers told him to put it down, police said. Murph, who has been with the department for 27 years, fired one fatal round at Finnie, the release states.