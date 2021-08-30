Three College Station police officers involved in fatal shootings cleared for regular duty

Three College Station police officers involved in two separate fatal shootings have been cleared to return to regular duty following a Monday “no criminal conduct” finding from the Brazos County Grand Jury.

All three officers had been placed on paid administrative leave after the incidents pending the respective investigations. As the investigations permitted, Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said that the officers’ assignments were further modified and they were allowed to perform administrative duties in non-uniformed capacities. Now, they can fully return to regular duty.

The first fatal officer-involved shooting was at Eastmark Apartments on May 23, in which Roderick Devonne Merchant Jr. died.

According to a CSPD press release, officers responded to a call about a man with a rifle who was trying to get into apartments.

The press release goes on to say that officers were trying to get a woman and Merchant downstairs when Merchant fired a round into the ceiling. The release said that officers took cover and tried to get Merchant to put down his gun but he did not. The release said that Merchant left the breezeway and began to shoot while getting closer to an officer when the officers shot at him.

Merchant died after being transported to a hospital.