Three arrested on drug charges in College Station
Jakeith Jones

Jakeith Jones
Shelly Johnson

Shelly Johnson
Steven Cruthers

Steven Cruthers

Three people were arrested on drug charges this week after law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a Cooner Street residence in College Station.

Authorities said in an arrest report that they found more than 7 pounds of marijuana in the home, 380 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol and 432 grams of codeine cough syrup, along with methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, Adderall and other drugs.

Shelly Johnson, 42, and Steven Cruthers, 40, were both charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jakeith Jones, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

All three remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday. Bail for Cruthers was set at $15,000; bail for Johnson was set at $33,000; and Jones was being held in lieu of $145,000 bail.

