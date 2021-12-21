Third man charged in aggravated sexual assault of a child case

A third man has been arrested in connection to the reported sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl last week.

College Station resident Davion Mitchell, 18, was charged Monday with aggravated sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old girl told police that three men came to her home and forced her to have sex with them at gunpoint. When the girl's father came home, the men ran out of the home. Two of the men, Derrick Burleson Jr. and Jaylon Jones, both 18 and of Bryan, were arrested later that day. Police could not locate the third man, identified as Mitchell, that day.

Jones and Burleson admitted to having sex with the girl and that a pistol was involved, according to arrest reports.

The College Station Police Department announced Mitchell's arrest Monday after posting information about a Crime Stoppers reward for information about his whereabouts. Details of his arrest weren't released.

All three men remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday.

Both charges could be prosecuted as a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.