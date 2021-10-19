Texas A&M reports theft of $70,000 in vehicles and equipment from farm complex

The Texas A&M University Police Department was investigating Tuesday after approximately $70,000 worth of vehicles and equipment were reported stolen from the University Farm complex in Burleson County.

UPD officials said someone cut a chain on an entrance gate and took a pickup, a utility vehicle, a skid steer and two saddles from the complex on F.M. 60 between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The truck is a white 2012 Chevrolet 2500 extended cab with AgriLife logos on both sides of the truck. The pickup did not have a tailgate.

The UTV is a red 2018 Kawasaki Mule Pro FX, and the skid steer is a yellow John Deer 324 E with a bucket attachment.

Anyone with information about the items is asked to call 845-2345.