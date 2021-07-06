Ten arrested in Sunday night firework incidents

The Bryan Police Department responded to multiple calls Sunday evening about people shooting fireworks at cars and at people. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Military Drive, the 800 block of Denise Drive and the 800 block of E. Martin Luther King Street.

“As officers arrived at the various calls, they were met with people shooting fireworks at them and their patrol cars,” the release states. “It was apparent that this was a dangerous situation for all citizens in the area.”

More than 15 officers responded to the scenes. One officer had lacerations from a subject attempting to fight during an arrest, one had minor burns to the face from fireworks and one was spit on, according to the release.

Ten people were arrested on charges including assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, interference with public duties, possession of marijuana and possession of fireworks.

The police department is reviewing body camera footage and will release it as early as Tuesday, according to the release.