Temple man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Temple man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said Gabriel Powell, 30, was in a vehicle accident around 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Finfeather and F&B roads after failing to stop at a stop sign.

Officers investigating the accident said Powell admitted to drinking alcohol, but he wouldn't tell them how much, according to an arrest report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the report states.

Powell has been convicted twice for driving while intoxicated, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Powell was also charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. His bail was set at $13,000.