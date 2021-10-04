 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temple man facing third driving while intoxicated charge
0 comments

Temple man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Temple man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Gabriel Powell

Gabriel Powell

Authorities said Gabriel Powell, 30, was in a vehicle accident around 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Finfeather and F&B roads after failing to stop at a stop sign.

Officers investigating the accident said Powell admitted to drinking alcohol, but he wouldn't tell them how much, according to an arrest report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the report states.

Powell has been convicted twice for driving while intoxicated, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Powell was also charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. His bail was set at $13,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert