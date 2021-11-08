 Skip to main content
Teen accused of threatening woman with rifle
Teen accused of threatening woman with rifle

A College Station teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pointing a rifle at his girlfriend, authorities said.

J'Lynne McClendon

Officials said in an arrest report officers responded to a College Station apartment Sunday afternoon after a woman called police to report that J'Lynne McClendon, 17, told her he would kill her if she didn't give him $500.

While the woman pretended to ask someone for money, she locked herself in a room and called police, the report states.

Officers found the rifle in the back of the woman's closet, according to the report.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

McClendon's bail was set at $60,000.

