Suspect in Burleson County standoff dead; chief deputy in stable condition
breaking top story

Suspect in Burleson County standoff dead; chief deputy in stable condition

Emergency lights, police, file photo

A suspect died after being shot by law enforcement officers at the end of a standoff near Snook early Wednesday morning after an arrest warrant Tuesday evening turned into a standoff, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

The suspect has been identified as James Matalice Smith, 41, of Somerville.

Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot in the initial altercation after trying to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday evening. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and remained in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

DPS officials said at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, Smith exited the home and law enforcement officers expected he would surrender. As they attemped to arrest him, Smith fired a weapon at DPS troopers, striking a trooper in the arm. Law enforcement officers returned fire, shooting Smith, who was pronounced dead after being treated by Burleson County Emergency Medical Services.

The trooper was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The situation began around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday when Burleson County deputies went to a residence on F.M. 60 near Snook with an arrest warrant. Smith fired at the deputies and barricaded himself in the home, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz with DPS.

Assisting in the efforts included members of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Bryan and College Station police departments, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Burleson County constables, Blinn College Police Department, Texas A&M Police Department and Bryan Fire Department.

