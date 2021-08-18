Suspect arrested in connection to Sunday night homicide in College Station

College Station police arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon in connection to an apparent homicide late Sunday night in College Station.

Police identified the suspect as Khanh Kim Phan, a 43-year-old College Station resident, and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On Tuesday, College Station police identified the man who was killed as 51-year-old College Station resident Jeffrey Bryant Blankley. He was apparently shot and then crashed his car into a building before he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The incident occurred at 2205 Longmire Drive just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Wednesday that Blankley and Phan were in the car at the time of the crash. Phan was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for possible incapacitating injuries, and was arrested on a warrant when she was released on Wednesday at approximately 4:15 p.m., police said.

Phan was transported to the Brazos County Jail, police said. Bail was set at $250,000.

There are no other suspects in the case, police said.