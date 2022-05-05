 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Hearne on Easter

Justin Evans
Robertson County Sheriff's Office

The man accused of killing one person in a shooting on Easter in Hearne was arrested and booked into the Robertson County jail on Thursday, Hearne police said.

Justin Evans, 32, has been charged with second-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence, which is a third-degree felony.

Hearne police responded to a shooting around 3 p.m. April 17 in the 300 block of North Colorado Street. Police found 43-year-old Cleophus Webster with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene. Webster was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

