Suspect arrested following attempted armed robbery

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday night in relation to a robbery and shooting that occurred last week, police said.

Kenneth Clark, 27, was charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated robbery, a first degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a home involving a weapon on the 3000 block of Red Robin Loop. Police said that one of the residences called 911 and reported that, after hearing a noise from the garage, a male resident armed himself with a handgun and approached the garage, where he saw a figure standing in his driveway. Police then said that the man shouted at the figure to leave and then saw muzzle flashes and heard two to three gunshots before retreating back into the house.

Upon further investigation by police, officers said it appeared that two suspects were attempting to load a safe into one of the victim’s unlocked cars parked in the driveway when the man confronted them. Two shell casings and a black iPhone also were found on the scene, police said.

According to police, the content of the iPhone, obtained through a search warrant, were able to connect Clark to the crime and to having ownership of the weapon. Investigation of Clark’s phone by police corroborated this and contained messages by Clark confessing to taking part in the attempted robbery and firing at the victim, police said.

According to Brazos County Jail records, Clark was still being held on a $550,000 bond Thursday afternoon.