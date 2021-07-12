 Skip to main content
Snook man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault
Snook man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault

A 21-year-old Snook man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to sexual assault. 

Justin Batten

Justin Batten was also sentenced to 18 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, officials with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said.

Batten was charged in 2019 after an 18-year-old woman reported being forced behind a trash bin and raped in an alley behind a shopping center.

Police identified Batten through surveillance video, and his DNA matched evidence that was collected from the woman during a medical exam following the attack, officials said.

