A Bryan man was arrested Sunday afternoon for deadly conduct discharging a firearm, according to the Bryan Police Department.

According to police, Morgan Levernice, 25, allegedly shot multiple rounds into the apartment below him following a verbal and physical dispute with his neighbors.

According to officers, police responded to reports of a fight and possible gunshots at the Saddlewood Club apartments in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road at around 3 p.m.

One of the three witnesses on scene, who lived in the apartment that was fired into, told officers that she had reported her keys stolen earlier in the day after leaving them in the keyhole of her front door, police said.

After the keys had gone missing, police said the witness told officers that she had gone to the apartment above to ask if they knew anything about her keys and that she had returned to her apartment after the residents reportedly knew nothing about the keys.

According to police, the witness then told officers that Levernice began knocking on her door around 2:30 p.m. and that the two began arguing.

At this point, the witness told officers that Levernice walked over to his car, got in, and then immediately got out when he was confronted by three other men, police said.

The witness admitted that she knew the three men “like brothers” and that two of them began physically fighting with Levernice, although the witness was unsure who started the fight, according to the police.

Levernice then began walking away from the three men and the three men then fled the scene, police said.

It was at this point that Levernice when back into his apartment, obtained the gun which was owned by another resident of his apartment and fired multiple shots into the floor and into the apartment below.

According to police, Levernice told officers that he had done it to let the below residents know he had a gun, even though he did not know for sure if they were in the apartment at that time.

Levernice is currently being held on a $52,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.

Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm is a 3rd-degree felony with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.