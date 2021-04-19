Sheriff's Office: Man charged after threatening to blow up courthouse

A Hearne man is facing a third-degree felony charge after being accused of threatening to blow up the Brazos County Courthouse.

Officials said Brazos County sheriff's deputies arrested Juan Marshall Brooks, 31, on Monday following a March interview with a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services investigator in which he reportedly threatened to blow up the courthouse if his children were removed from his custody.

Officials said Brooks told the investigator he "would not go down without a fight."

He was charged with obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A bail amount had not bee set Monday afternoon.