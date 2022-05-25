 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Two men wanted in connection to Friday shooting

  • 0

Bryan Police named two men on Wednesday that are wanted in connection to a shooting in the 2800 block of Sprucewood St. in Bryan.

Fredrick Parnell, 19, and Donald Malveaux Jr., 17, are each wanted on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police added that both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

People are also reading…

Police said officers responded to a shooting investigation at 5:52 p.m. Friday near the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood Street. Police said Wednesday that three people were taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening, adding that all three people have since been released from the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about Parnell and Malveaux to contact local law enforcement agencies.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert