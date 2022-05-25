Police: Two men wanted in connection to Friday shooting

Bryan Police named two men on Wednesday that are wanted in connection to a shooting in the 2800 block of Sprucewood St. in Bryan.

Fredrick Parnell, 19, and Donald Malveaux Jr., 17, are each wanted on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police added that both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Donald Malveaux Jr is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with the shooting in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street on May 20th, 2022. DO NOT approach as he should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/z7KGpMClR1 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 25, 2022

Fredrick Parnell is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with the shooting in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street on May 20th, 2022. DO NOT approach as he should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/mWcZg7U7go — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 25, 2022

Police said officers responded to a shooting investigation at 5:52 p.m. Friday near the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood Street. Police said Wednesday that three people were taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening, adding that all three people have since been released from the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about Parnell and Malveaux to contact local law enforcement agencies.