 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Suspect at large following bank robbery

  • 0

College Station police said they are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:47 p.m., the College Station Police Department posted on Twitter that Guarantee Bank at 2700 Earl Rudder had been robbed.

Police reported that a victim arrived with a deposit bag and the suspect pointed a gun at her from his car demanding the bag.

Police said the suspect is described as of unknown race wearing sunglasses and a mask. The suspect's vehicle is reported as a newer bright blue four door.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert