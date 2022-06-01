Police: Suspect at large following bank robbery

College Station police said they are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:47 p.m., the College Station Police Department posted on Twitter that Guarantee Bank at 2700 Earl Rudder had been robbed.

Police reported that a victim arrived with a deposit bag and the suspect pointed a gun at her from his car demanding the bag.

Police said the suspect is described as of unknown race wearing sunglasses and a mask. The suspect's vehicle is reported as a newer bright blue four door.

