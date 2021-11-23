 Skip to main content
Police say College Station man was preparing illegal mushrooms for sale
Police say College Station man was preparing illegal mushrooms for sale

A 25-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on multiple charges Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.

Parker Geistweidt

Authorities said in an arrest report that a College Station police officer smelled marijuana after contacting Parker Geisweidt in the Post Oak Mall parking lot early Monday.

The officer said in the report that Geisweidt admitted to smoking marijuana. A search of his vehicle yielded bags of Psilocybin mushrooms, the report states, as well as grinders with mushroom residue in them and capsules filled with ground mushrooms.

Geisweidt was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

His bail was set at $27,000.

The manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge is a first-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

