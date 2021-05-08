Police say Bryan woman helped hide firearm sought in shooting case

According to Bryan police, as part of an investigation into an April 11 shooting that left 16-year-old Ponce DeLeon dead, authorities found a video on DeLeon’s phone that showed a juvenile holding a 300 Blackout rifle. Authorities spoke to the juvenile, who said he was at the BRAC the night DeLeon was shot and that the gun from the video had been fired at the park, a report notes. Police noted the boy said Elizabeth Alvarado Martinez, 40, had told him he needed to get rid of the gun. Authorities said she had arrived at the boy’s house and instructed him to put the weapon in a gym bag, which she then took. Police tracked down Martinez to a home on April 13 and found the bag that contained the rifle and a suppressor.