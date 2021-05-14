 Skip to main content
Police say Bryan man had crack cocaine in his vehicle
A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of crack cocaine, authorities said.

Bodrick Williams

According to Bryan police, Bodrick Williams, 40, did not stop at a stop sign on Waco Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. An officer pulled Williams over and noted he appeared to be nervous. While speaking with police, Williams showed an officer a few hundred dollars in small bills that he had in his pocket. After a K-9 officer sniffed around Williams’ vehicle, police executed a search. In the console, police found 8.1 grams of crack cocaine and a knife with what appeared to be cocaine residue, a report notes.

Williams is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.

