Police: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Bryan; driver arrested
A pedestrian was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle on the Texas 6 frontage road in Bryan.

Officials with the Bryan Police Department said the accident happened between Woodville Road and Laura Lane around 1:30 a.m. The pedestrian was walking in the southbound frontage road and was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 23-year-old Bryan resident Jesus Morin. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said. He was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Friday with bail set at $8,000.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died. Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

