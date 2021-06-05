 Skip to main content
Police: Multiple drugs found in Bryan man's vehicle during traffic stop
Police: Multiple drugs found in Bryan man's vehicle during traffic stop

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, police said.

Jovante Norcesse Cyrus

According to Bryan police, an officer patrolling on Leonard Road around noon Thursday noticed a car with an expired registration sticker. The vehicle turned into a convenience store, and police pulled in behind it. While speaking with the driver, Jovante Norcesse Cyrus, 31, police noted he seemed nervous. Cyrus eventually told police Ecstasy could be found in the car, a report states.

Police found a bottle that contained pills, and a search led to the discovery of seven packages of marijuana, another Ecstasy pill and a white rocky substance that tested positive for crack cocaine, authorities said.

Cyrus is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and one count a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail, and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $17,000 bond.

