Police: Man suspected in deadly Bryan shooting turns himself in

A man suspected in a shooting death in Bryan over the weekend turned himself on Monday, officials said.

O'Donald Hill Jr., 26, of Bryan, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was being held in the Brazos County Jail Monday night with bail set at $500,000.

Officials identified Hill as the suspected gunman in a shooting early Sunday that left 28-year-old Shun Martin of Bryan dead.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of College Main Street.

Authorities did not provide details of the shooting or offer a possible motive.