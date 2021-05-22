Police looking into early Friday shooting in College Station

College Station police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.
According to authorities, officers responded to the 900 block of Autumn Circle around 4:20 a.m. Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told one person had been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Autumn Circle was closed for several hours while police investigated. A social media post made by police describes the victim’s injuries as “incapacitating.”
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call College Station police at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).
