 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking into early Friday shooting in College Station
0 comments

Police looking into early Friday shooting in College Station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 900 block of Autumn Circle around 4:20 a.m. Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told one person had been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Autumn Circle was closed for several hours while police investigated. A social media post made by police describes the victim’s injuries as “incapacitating.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call College Station police at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert