 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man arrested in Sunday shooting, standoff in College Station
0 comments
breaking

Police identify man arrested in Sunday shooting, standoff in College Station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station police have identified the man arrested late Sunday after an hourslong standoff at a College Station apartment complex that left one person injured as 27-year-old Zachary Pfluger.

Zachary Pfluger

Zachary Pfluger

Pfluger was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Monday with bail set at $400,000.

Police said officers responded to the Lake Walk at Traditions apartment complex Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. 

When police arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and pelvic areas. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital. His condition was not known Monday afternoon.

Pfluger had barricaded himself in his bedroom and told police he had a gun. At one point during the standoff, police said, Pfluger opened his door and fired the gun towards an officer. He surrendered after nearly seven hours of negotiations with police.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Decisive decade' to fight climate change

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert