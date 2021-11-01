Police identify man arrested in Sunday shooting, standoff in College Station

College Station police have identified the man arrested late Sunday after an hourslong standoff at a College Station apartment complex that left one person injured as 27-year-old Zachary Pfluger.

Pfluger was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Monday with bail set at $400,000.

Police said officers responded to the Lake Walk at Traditions apartment complex Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after a man called 911 to report he had been shot.

When police arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and pelvic areas. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital. His condition was not known Monday afternoon.

Pfluger had barricaded himself in his bedroom and told police he had a gun. At one point during the standoff, police said, Pfluger opened his door and fired the gun towards an officer. He surrendered after nearly seven hours of negotiations with police.