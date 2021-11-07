 Skip to main content
Police: College Station man linked to gunshots at apartment complex
Police: College Station man linked to gunshots at apartment complex

A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on multiple charges after police responded to reports of gunshots at a Harvey Mitchell Parkway apartment complex late Saturday.

Authorities said officers found Terrence Foley, 34, walking at the complex, and a gun was found in the bushes along his path, according to an arrest report. A witness told officers they saw Foley with the gun after hearing gunshots.

Foley was charged with deadly conduct — discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence.

Deadly conduct — discharge of a firearm is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. 

His bail was set at $41,000.

