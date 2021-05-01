Police: College Station man jailed after kilo of cocaine found in his car

According to College Station police, Watson was pulled over around 9:15 p.m. Thursday after he was speeding on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A police report notes that the odor of raw marijuana was coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search was executed on the car, and authorities said they found a brick of high-grade compressed cocaine that weighed 1,189 grams. While police were searching his vehicle, authorities said Watson attempted to run away and, once caught, began to fight with police. One officer pulled a taser from its holster, and Watson used his arm to knock it out of the officer’s hand, a report notes. Watson then tried to take a taser away from a second officer, police said.