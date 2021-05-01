Police: College Station man jailed after kilo of cocaine found in his car

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after police say he had a kilogram of cocaine in his car.
James Rodgers Watson, 40, is also accused of knocking a taser out of a police officer’s hand and attempting to grab a taser from another officer, authorities said.
According to College Station police, Watson was pulled over around 9:15 p.m. Thursday after he was speeding on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A police report notes that the odor of raw marijuana was coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search was executed on the car, and authorities said they found a brick of high-grade compressed cocaine that weighed 1,189 grams. While police were searching his vehicle, authorities said Watson attempted to run away and, once caught, began to fight with police. One officer pulled a taser from its holster, and Watson used his arm to knock it out of the officer’s hand, a report notes. Watson then tried to take a taser away from a second officer, police said.
Watson is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; taking a weapon from an officer, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; attempting to take a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.